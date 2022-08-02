Kalispell Man Dies in ATV Crash

A 41-year-old Kalispell man on Sunday afternoon died in an ATV crash after colliding with a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell, according to a Montana Highway Patrol news release.
Two other individuals were injured in the crash, including the passenger of the ATV, a 43-year-old Marion man who sustained serious injuries, and the driver of the Tundra, a 30-year-old Idaho man who sustained minor injuries.
According to the release, the ATV was traveling northbound on Whitefish Stage Road at 4:55 p.m. at a suspected high rate of speed when it struck the passenger side of the Tundra, which was attempting to make a left turn while traveling southbound.
Neither of the ATV occupants were wearing seat belts, however, the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt.
All three individuals were transported to Logan Health where the ATV driver was later pronounced dead.
Authorities suspect that alcohol contributed to the crash.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.