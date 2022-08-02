Kalispell Man Dies in ATV Crash

A 41-year-old Kalispell man on Sunday afternoon died in an ATV crash after colliding with a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell, according to a Montana Highway Patrol news release.

Two other individuals were injured in the crash, including the passenger of the ATV, a 43-year-old Marion man who sustained serious injuries, and the driver of the Tundra, a 30-year-old Idaho man who sustained minor injuries.

According to the release, the ATV was traveling northbound on Whitefish Stage Road at 4:55 p.m. at a suspected high rate of speed when it struck the passenger side of the Tundra, which was attempting to make a left turn while traveling southbound.

Neither of the ATV occupants were wearing seat belts, however, the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt.

All three individuals were transported to Logan Health where the ATV driver was later pronounced dead.

Authorities suspect that alcohol contributed to the crash.