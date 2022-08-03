Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Fires Set South of Kalispell

Authorities are seeking information surrounding five fires that were started and have since been extinguished in various locations in south Kalispell, Bigfork and Ferndale during the afternoons of July 31 and Aug. 1, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Four of the fires started at approximately 3:50 p.m. on July 31, which included locations on Auction Road approximately three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. Highway 93 in south Kalispell; the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road in south Kalispell; Bigfork Stage Road approximately three quarters of a mile south of MT Highway 83/Swan Highway in Bigfork and an additional fire about one mile south.

Another fire was set on Aug. 1 at approximately 2:35 p.m. located on Elk Springs Lane approximately a half-mile east of MT Highway 83/Swan Highway in Ferndale.

To report suspicious activity related to the fires or to submit surveillance camera footage, call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (406) 758-5600.

This investigation remains active.