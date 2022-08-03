Woman Who Fell Through Gymnasium Roof Identified

A local 20-year-old woman who fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium on July 31 has been identified as Erika Brisendine, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department and a GoFundMe page set up by a family member.

Police officers responded to the incident in the afternoon where they found the Brisendine in medical distress. After unsuccessful life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries, according to the news release.

In an investigation, authorities learned that Brisendine gained access to the gymnasium roof with two other people when she fell, but they were unable to determine why they were there.