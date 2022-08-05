Identity of Rising Wolf Mountain Victim Released

Glacier National Park officials have released the identity of the man who died in a fall on Rising Wolf Mountain in the Two Medicine Valley as 79-year-old Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.

According to a press release that park officials issued Friday afternoon, Biondi fell to his death on Monday, July 25 while attempting to ascend a steep off-trail slope with a group of friends. The incident occurred several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain. NPS staff mobilized after campers heard shouts for help.

Two Bear Air transported the patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where ALERT was standing by for patient care. Biondi was declared deceased by ALERT personnel.

Park staff would like to thank the Glacier County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their assistance and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family.