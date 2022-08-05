Podcast: Tales from Glacier’s Backcountry with Pete Heyboer and Colton Born

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The weekend of July 22, three fatalities occurred in Glacier National Park. Two fatalities were 67-year-old Brian Kennedy and 67-year-old Jack Beard, who died in a climbing accident on Dusty Star Mountain. Both were long time climbers, adventurers and members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society. The third death was a hiker visiting from Florida.

These tragedies, along with a fourth hiking death earlier this year, show the risks of being in the back country, whether hiking, climbing or skiing, for any level of adventurer. From natural disasters, random accidents or simple mistakes, a day in the backcountry can take unexpected turns very quickly.

This week on the podcast, Micah Drew brings two stories of outings in Glacier National Park that went sideways, but ended with all parties home safely. These are the stories you always want to be able to tell if things go wrong — everyone’s okay in the end and they’re able to share their experiences and hopefully something can be learned from them. Both guests, Whitefish’s Colton Born and Kalispell’s Pete Heyboer were in Glacier Park the same weekend the three tragedies occurred.

Later in the episode Micah shares a brief update on the Elmo Fire burning southwest of Flathead Lake.

Apologies for the audio quality differences in this episode— one interview was in studio, one was via phone and other recordings were in a makeshift secondary studio.

