Pro Athletes to Appear at Boys and Girls Club Benefit

A number of professional athletes will descend upon the Flathead Valley next week, but not to show off their athletic prowess. Instead, NFL stars, Olympic skiers and bull riding champions will take part in the Cares Fair, a community fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country.

In partnership with World Gym Kalispell, the fundraiser will be a free carnival-style event with dozens of booths, games and activities, including a dunk tank, bouncy houses and competitions for all ages.

“We’re putting on a full-on carnival to draw awareness to the club as well as to World Gym,” said Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country Director of Development Melissa Dunning. “It’s a real community effort to put on a community event.”

One of the biggest draws for the Cares Fair will be the appearance of several professional athletes, including some with close ties to the Flathead Valley.

Whitefish native Maggie Voisin, a three-time Olympic freeskier, trains at World Gym when she visits her family in Montana and will be on hand for photos and autographs with fans.

In addition, several NFL stars will make appearances, including Drew Brees (former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV MVP), Whitefish resident Doug Betters (1983 Defensive Player of the Year for the Miami Dolphins), and Brock Coyle (linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers).

West Glacier native Beau Hill, a five-time PBR World Finalist Bull Rider will also make an appearance. The athletes will be on site engaging with the community throughout the Cares Fair.

“It’s hard for us to know how big of a draw this event will be,” Dunning said. “With the names we have showing up, it could just blow all our expectations away.”

The idea for the Cares Fair initially came from World Gym’s Stacey Averill who was seeking to draw attention to her business and the surrounding developing area off U.S. Highway 93 by partnering with a local nonprofit for a fundraiser.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from food trucks and a mobile bar with a portion of all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club. There will be a raffle and silent auction as well, which will feature items such as a Saints helmet signed by Brees.

The Cares Fair will take place at World Gym at 555 E Swift Creek Way from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 10. Admission is free.