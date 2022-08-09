Glacier Range Riders shut out Billings Mustangs

Brody Wofford socked a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Glacier Range Riders defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-0 in Pioneer Baseball League play on Sunday.

With the win and Saturday’s 7-3 victory, the Range Riders swept the two-game series.

Glacier (24-41) scored four of its runs in the sixth inning with Brandt Broussard hitting a sacrifice fly to bring home Sam Linscott.

Leadoff hitter Crews Taylor finished 3 for 5 for the Mustangs (33-31). Jacob Kline and Jordan Barth both doubled for Billings.

Overall, Billings totaled eight hits compared to six for Glacier.

Glacier scored its fifth run of the game when Linscott drove in Ryan Cash with a double in the seventh inning.

Noah Barros (7-5) earned the victory for the Range Riders. Barros pitched the first seven innings, scattering six hits and a walk. He struck out nine.

Monday is an off day for the Pioneer League. The Mustangs will next visit Idaho Falls for a six-game series beginning Tuesday.