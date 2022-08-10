Cold, Clean Water

We sat in the Flathead River, the blazing sun upon our backs. To the south hovered the old steel bridge, toward northeast towered the steep mountains resonating the beauty of Columbia Falls. A raft followed a river dog downstream. The owner finally pulled the wet, cold pooch back into the raft as the river made the bend near the public access.

The family walked along the river between the low- and high-water trail and sat near us on the rocky sandbar. Grampa sat in the lawn chair as the grandchild moved small rocks along the moving water. It was the perfect setting on a 100-degree, late July day in the Flathead.

As a farmer, I don’t get many days off in the summertime. I appreciated the hours to get into the clean, cold water. The water and open lands surrounding Columbia Falls are some of the many reasons people choose to live and work in the rapidly growing area. It’s a small community experiencing big changes.

Voters in Columbia Falls adopted a resort tax to assure that tourists help pay for the infrastructure needs of a town undergoing big growth. Two years later, the resort tax proves much needed property tax relief to homeowners and small businessowners in town, on the edge of Glacier National Park, a place millions of Americans annually visit.

On the other end of Nucleus Avenue, far removed from the cold river, a new coffee roaster is selling beans. Matt recently brought over a sample of the freshly-roasted beans to the farm, which brewed a smooth morning cup. Uptown Coffee Roaster is located directly across the street from Pat’s Gunsight Saloon. To the north is Three Forks Pizza, to the south, downhill, is Three Forks Grille.

Downtown Columbia Falls is happening. It’s on. Driving by the bustling farmers market on the main corner of Nucleus Avenue reminded us how hard Montanans work. Under the mighty sun, locals peddled food and wares to townspeople and visitors seeking community in a sense of place.

Later, in the heat of the week, we drove to Spoon Lake, up the North Fork to visit friends and get into more water. We took the back way, avoiding some of the congestion visiting our valley, driving past the new Columbia Falls school. It’s a great achievement and voter testament to the commitment for education in a small community.

Ann is retiring from the Columbia Falls Library, a place where for the past 20 years she’s read Storytime to kids in the area. The Youth Services team at ImagineIF and families throughout Columbia Falls will miss her.

Ann recently told me that Andrea Getts, the young, inspiring leader running to represent the area in the state Legislature, was one of her early book listeners at the library. I marvel at how people who grow up in the area work so hard to serve their community, to help make it a better place, even in the face of rapidly-evolving changes. It’s inspiring.

I skipped a flat rock across the cold water and thought about how our area of the valley has changed dramatically over the decades. Together we’ve seen a lot. We’ve grown. We’ve laughed, cried, and cheered. We know we live in the best part of America.

More than ever, we need leadership that believes in community and people. There’s big challenges and opportunities racing our way. Some of it will feel overwhelming. Luckily Columbia Falls has chosen to invest in itself and the area people. It’s pretty great and offering hope.

As the north valley continues to rapidly grow, good leadership with a focus on people and jobs, community and schools, teachers and nurses is vital to opportunity remaining achievable to hard-working families.