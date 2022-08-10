Market Trends: New Single-family Residence Listings

Let’s look across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence new listings – by city – over the preceding three month period (May through July), and let’s compare that to the same period for the prior two years (homes listed for prices ranging from $200,000 through $899,999). Quantity bars use the left axis range, while median price-per-foot lines use the right axis range. How many were listed in each Flathead Valley city, for each of those three month periods each year (see colored bars)? Can we break it down by square footage (home size) range? Let’s also add same-color lines, depicting the median sold price per square foot.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.