Thank You, Citizens of Columbia Falls 

An Aug. 9 public hearing before the Columbia Falls Planning Board was a wonderful shining example of how a community, when coming together to oppose a developer, can succeed in “saving our town.” One board member pointed out that people buying land in the Flathead have so much money that they have to find something large scale to invest in. Columbia Falls discovered that the developer who proposed a 450 planned unit development did not take into consideration our safety, environment, and numerous other devastating elements, especially the fact it would have ruined the character of our beautiful Gateway to Glacier community. Over 200 people showed up to express their concerns and point out the inadequacies and flaws in the plan. The community spoke and the board listened. Thank you. I am so proud of the community of Columbia Falls. This proposed atrocity woke up the “giant” that is called community. (The proposal goes before the City Council on Aug. 29 at the Columbia Falls Junior High at 7 p.m. for approval or denial.) The Planning Board unanimously denied support of it so we are hopeful the Council will also deny it. Our work will never be done in our gateway community, but its citizens have woken up and said no to massive subdivisions that ruin our infrastructure and small-town spirit. Thank you Columbia Falls and thank you Planning Board for listening to your community.

Gary Hall

Columbia Falls