Law Enforcement Seeking Information in Kalispell Shooting

Officials are seeking information following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kalispell that left a man in critical condition, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

KPD officers received a report of a shooting at a southwest Kalispell residence at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Logan Health where he remains as of Monday afternoon.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to public safety, according to officials.

All occupants of the residence were questioned, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7791.