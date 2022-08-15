I have wondered just how stupid Sen. Steve Daines and many of the puppet Republican senators think the American electorate is in their refusal to explain their positions on their voting records. I am now convinced that he knows just how stupid his backers are.

To think that his response to opposing the measure to codify same sex marriage and interracial marriage, and his response to protecting the right for women to obtain contraceptives was just a political move by the Democrats to deflect the public opinion from other issues is such an affront to any thinking citizen that Daines should be ashamed of himself. His canned response refused to address the issue.

And any voter who can think of voting for him should be equally ashamed. Again, the Republicans in Washington ignore the real concerns of those they represent and refuse to back even legislation that is favored by huge majorities of the electorate.

Daines’ voting record along with that of Congressman Matt Rosendale in the House as well as the Montana Republican Party platform should send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares about personal freedom. The official position of the Montana Republican Party is to oppose abortion in all cases, no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. For anyone out there who liked the Taliban and its thinking, you’ll love the new Republican Party!

David Eychner

Kalispell