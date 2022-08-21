The Spirits of Conservation

When Lauren Oscilowski started laying plans to open a craft distillery in the Flathead Valley, she was certain of two things: first, the house-made spirits on her shelves (as well as the shelves themselves) would have soul, an intangible standard she meets by pouring her own into every bottle; and second, that environmental stewardship would figure prominently into her business model.

Customers who set foot in Oscilowski’s tasting room at Spotted Bear Sprits in downtown Whitefish will see at once that she’s succeeded on both fronts.

More than a decade into honing her craft, Oscilowski’s pursuit of authenticity in her product has led her to community-minded partnerships with a stable of local farmers and artisans, through whom she sources organic ingredients and heirloom produce while showcasing the work of Flathead Valley artists whose talents are showcased throughout Spotted Bear’s tasting room — from the furniture to the leatherbound menus and even the cocktail shakers.

Meanwhile, the woodsy trail-crew vibe at Spotted Bear pays tribute to its namesake river and ranger district, a primitive portal to the Bob Marshall Wilderness that feels as if it’s been preserved in amber, which, in many ways, it has. The use of motorized vehicles and equipment is prohibited in the Spotted Bear, as are unauthorized commercial activities. A “crowded” trail means maneuvering around a bell mare and a pack string, and patient anglers who can unspool a well-presented dry fly pattern are still likely to see the surface of the Spotted Bear River broken by the speckled splash of a native westslope cutthroat trout.

It was important to Oscilowski that her distillery represent more than an aesthetic representation of these wilderness values, however; she wanted to honor them by giving back.

Enter Spotted Bear’s Midnight Forest Bourbon, a collaboration with the nonprofit conservation organization Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA), which refers to the suite of new and enlarged national forest preserves authorized by President Theodore Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot, former head of the U.S. Forest Service, who countered congressional pressure to amend the “Agriculture Appropriations Act of 1907” — which revoked Roosevelt’s authority to create new national forests — by creating 21 new national forest preserves and expanding 11 others, working through the night to protect the land as public in perpetuity.

Today, the forests and preserves are still known as the “midnight forests,” and Spotted Bear’s Midnight Forest Bourbon sales help support access to and conservation of public lands and waterways by donating $2 from every bottle sold to BHA’s mission. The label on the bottle even tells the story in the words of the late legendary conservationist Jim “Pos” Posewitz, who describes the showdown of special interests that forced Roosevelt’s hand.

“TR’s action was bold, and he ultimately created and conserved sixteen million acres of new public lands,” Posewitz wrote. “These are the Midnight Forests.”

“Now it’s your turn,” the label continues, “take your best shot, be bold and carry on the legacy of American conservation.”

For Oscilowski, who released the Midnight Forest Bourbon last year, the intersection of conservation and locally sourced spirits captures the soul of Spotted Bear Spirits.

“When I started Spotted Bear I knew I wanted to partner with an organization whose focus centered on environmental stewardship, and BHA’s mission aligns nicely with our company ethos,” she said.

“Another aspect of this project that I love is the idea of storytelling,” she continued. “The label shares the story of the Midnight Forests — an enormous conservation feat — and the story is told by Pos [the late Jim Posewitz], a local Montana conservation legend who fought tirelessly to defend and protect our public lands and waterways. Our hope is to continue to share those stories. Stories of the proposed Smith River Mine and the collective efforts that prevented that from being built. All of our public lands have a story riddled with controversy over mineral rights, public access and development, and our hope is to share some of these stories and inspire the next generation to get involved and protect our public lands.”

The Spotted Bear crew also isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Through the Adopt-A-Trail partnership with Whitefish Legacy Partners, the distillery’s staff helps maintain a section of buffed-out single-track trail above Beaver Lake, donating sweat equity through annual volunteer days, and by brushing the corridor, raking the tread, and clearing downfall.

At the end of the day, the work figures into Spotted Bear’s mission statement, “to be social and environmental stewards of our community,” which Oscilowski knew would be the key driver of her business even before she opened the distillery’s doors more than a half-decade ago.