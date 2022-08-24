Columbia Falls Man Accused of Child Sex Abuse Posts $300,000 Bond

A 53-year-old Columbia Falls man accused of sexually assaulting and photographing a minor who he met on social media when the victim was 11 years old has posted a $300,000 bond and was released in mid-August from Flathead County Detention Center, where he had been in custody since January.

David Elven Kellogg on Jan. 13 pleaded not guilty before Flathead County District Judge Heidi Ulbricht to five felony counts in Flathead County District Court, including aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse without consent, sexual abuse of children and two separate charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

According to charging documents, the now 16-year-old victim reported a sexual assault on Sept. 29, 2021, that had occurred two weeks prior. While at Kellogg’s home in Columbia Falls, the victim reported being held down and raped by Kellogg while yelling for him to stop.

The victim also told authorities they had an ongoing sexual relationship for the last four to five years after meeting on social media when the minor was 11 years old, records state. Kellogg gave the victim money, drugs, cell phones and other gifts in exchange for sexual acts, records state. Authorities found sexually explicit messages and photos that Kellogg sent to the minor, who said he had been documenting and filming their encounters since the relationship began.

During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement seized 14 cell phones, three computers, a video recorder and several other devices with multiple sexually explicit videos, which appeared to have been filmed at his home. Footage revealed numerous videos, including with the victim, and other children “who appeared approximately 10 years old engaged in sexual conduct,” according to court records.

Law enforcement also found found cocaine and three grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

According to court documents filed in August, Kellogg’s attorney was granted a pretrial deadline extension due to a “voluminous and ongoing” discovery of evidence being reviewed by the FBI.

Kellogg is scheduled to go to trial in January.