Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price.

Takeaways: Quantity spikes pulled back to near-normal by April 2021 – check June and July 2022, as they are closer to 2016 levels. Let’s compare next the speeds (median days from listing to going under contract): they really quickened from February 2021 and onwards – and they remain around a paltry 10 days.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.