Man Arrested Following Altercation Involving a Pipe and Firearm

A man was arrested Wednesday night on an assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly fired shots during an argument in Evergreen, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

John Charles Jellison, 60, was arrested following the incident late on Aug. 24 and was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the news release, sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting disturbance at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at a residence on Jellison Road where they found two males who had been in a verbal argument. The altercation escalated into an alleged assault involving a pipe and shots being fired. One of the males tried to flee on a forklift.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing shots fired.