Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Martin City

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly shot two people at a Martin City bar, killing a woman and critically injuring a man after a reported altercation, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Del Orrin Crawford, 40, was arrested on two felony charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide and was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on Aug. 27.

According to the release, deputies arrived at the South Fork Saloon in Martin City at about 1 a.m. on Saturday where they found two people who had been shot. The male was flown via ALERT to Logan Health, where he remains in critical condition, and the female died at the scene.

Crawford was detained at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identities are being withheld at this time.