John Repke is the Only Qualified Candidate

John Repke, resident of Whitefish, thank you for being a candidate for the Public Service Commission in district five. The endorsements you have received from highly credible individuals, give me the confidence that my vote for you will help bring back integrity to the Public Service Commission. Your understanding of the issues, your financial management skills and your extensive experiences are the qualities that will bring the needed honesty and professionalism to the Montana Public Service Commission.

The Public Service Commission requires much more than the following: “Let’s keep the lights on,” which is a quote from the GOP candidate. This opponent’s controversial history, a short-term member of the Flathead City-County Health Department, has made her mark as a divisive individual with ineffective ideas that waste time and money.

When the Public Service Commission is functioning honestly and properly, we, the rate payers and our communities, appreciate and enjoy fair, affordable reliable utility systems. Vote for John Repke – Public Service Commission candidate, District Five, the only qualified candidate.

JoLynn Yenne

Kalispell