Hellgate Boys Knock Off Glacier in Rematch of 2021 State AA Final

MISSOULA — In a rematch of last year’s dramatic State AA boys soccer championship match, Missoula Hellgate once again found a way to beat Kalispell Glacier Tuesday afternoon at the Rattlesnake fields.

Key to the 3-1 outcome was a surge by the three-time defending state champion Knights late in the first half. Hellgate scored three goals in roughly four minutes.

“I think that first half was our best half we’ve played so far this season,” Hellgate veteran coach Jay Anderson said. “Really proud of the guys. They played simple soccer and sheer teamwork got us those goals.”

Brady Reed broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 32nd minute off a feed from Sylvin Lubeley. Roughly two minutes later, Max Williamson scored on an assist from Reed. Henry Pierce then added an insurance goal two minutes later on an assist from Lubeley.

Glacier avoided the shutout with a goal by Hunter Lisowski in the 77th minute, but it couldn’t tarnish what Henry Shattuck accomplished at keeper for the Knights (3-0). He made six saves, which matched Glacier keeper Dylan Holly.

“It was definitely fun,” Anderson said. “Glacier is a well-coached team. It had a different feel (than last year’s championship won by Hellgate in OT, 1-0). Both teams are completely different.

“Even though we’re really young, we have really good players. Confidence is a good thing. I think our prior success just kind of breeds confidence.”

The Hellgate girls improved to 3-0 with a 7-4 win over Glacier. The Knights were up 5-0 at halftime.

Elly Reed scored the first goal for the Knights on an assist from Carmen Anderson. Riley Lumpkin scored the next two on assists from Carmen Anderson. Carmen Anderson then scored on a corner kick and on an assist from Reed to round out the first-half scoring for the hosts. In the second half, Lumpkin scored on an assist from Carmen Anderson and Carmen then scored on an assist from Chloe Anderson.

“In the first half we did a great job possessing the ball and working off each other up top to finish,” Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. “Overall it’s great to start with three wins and to keep it rolling.”

The Knights will play at Kalispell Flathead on Saturday.