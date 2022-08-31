Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide After Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident

A man who allegedly rolled his truck on South Fork Road on Aug. 29, fatally injuring the passenger inside, has been charged with a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol in Flathead County District Court.

Bradley Keith Burgess, 37, was was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on Aug. 30.

According to charging documents, Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single rollover crash on South Fork Road at 10:45 p.m. on Monday where a trooper found a pickup truck on the east side of the road down an embankment.

At the scene, the trooper spoke with Burgess, who was the driver, and observed signs of alcohol impairment, records state.

Burgess was traveling southbound on South Fork Road when he lost control of the vehicle, drove across the road and down the embankment, ejecting the female passenger. The truck rolled over the passenger, causing fatal injuries, according to charging documents.

Burgess’ bond is set at $200,000 and he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in the Montana State Prison and/or a $50,000 fine.