Market Trends: Flathead Home Sales by Vintage

Over the past four years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by vintage for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales over the past 12 months (sold prices $200,000 to $800,000). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought over $300 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.

The orange line (right range) — median days from listing to contract (DTC) — shows that the newest vintage was snapped up fastest; most vintages were under contract within 15 days of listing.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.