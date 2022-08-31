Market Trends: Flathead Home Sales by Vintage

Over the past four years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by vintage for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales over the past 12 months (sold prices $200,000 to $800,000). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought over $300 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
The orange line (right range) — median days from listing to contract (DTC) — shows that the newest vintage was snapped up fastest; most vintages were under contract within 15 days of listing.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
