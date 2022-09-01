Kalispell Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Kalispell man died Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road north of Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release
James Scott Clark, 47, was traveling northbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a pickup that was also traveling north at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Clark died at the scene and the driver of the pickup was not injured.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
