Kalispell Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Kalispell man died Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road north of Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release

James Scott Clark, 47, was traveling northbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a pickup that was also traveling north at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Clark died at the scene and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.