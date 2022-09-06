FWP Names New Northwest Montana Warden Captain

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new warden captain patrolling the sprawling district encompassing northwest Montana after the state agency named Nathan Reiner to the Region 1 leadership position.

Reiner stepped into the new role in July and replaces Lee Anderson, who was named FWP’s new regional supervisor after Jim Williams retired. As warden captain, Reiner oversees the regional game wardens and the regional investigator who are responsible for enforcing fish, wildlife and recreation laws.

According to a press release announcing his hiring, Reiner grew up in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead High School in 1992. He graduated from Wayne State College in Nebraska in 1996, earning a degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1991-1999. Reiner began his law enforcement career as a state trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol in 1996, stationed in Hardin, Superior and Dillon. In January 2004, Reiner was hired as a Montana Game Warden where he first served in Baker and, in 2006, he transferred to the Kalispell Warden District. Since 2012, he served as a Kalispell area warden sergeant.

“I’m honored and grateful to serve in this role for the State of Montana,” Reiner said. “I’m excited to lead our dedicated team of game wardens, who work tirelessly to protect and preserve Montana’s resources for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”

To learn more about FWP’s law enforcement division, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/enforcement.