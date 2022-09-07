Kalispell Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A 34-year-old Kalispell man on Saturday died following a two-vehicle motorcycle accident at an East Idaho Street intersection, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

KPD officers on Sept. 3 at 5:47 p.m. responded to a report of a motorcycle rider who was injured in the roadway near the the intersection of Third Avenue EN and East Idaho Street. Officers and a Flathead County sheriff’s deputy provided medical aid until medical personnel from the Kalispell Fire Department arrived.

The injured rider was transported to Logan Health in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

For further information, please contact Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at (406) 758-7789.