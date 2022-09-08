Kalispell Couple Sentenced in Stolen Mail and Credit Card Scheme

A Kalispell couple convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties and using credit cards found in the stolen mail to defraud businesses were sentenced to more than 30 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, was sentenced to 31 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in May to theft of mail, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft.

Kullberg’s wife, Jennifer Don Smith, 38, was sentenced to 32 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Both Kullberg and Smith were ordered to pay $2,302 in restitution, which consisted of the fraudulent charges and reimbursement for stolen mail.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

According to court documents, Kullberg on at least two occasions in March and April 2020 stole mail and packages from rural mailboxes of at least 300 residents in the Eureka, Libby, Kila and Marion areas. He was wearing a GPS unit at the time for a previous felony conviction.

Kullberg also stole at least two credit cards from the incoming mail and used them to make fraudulent charges at various businesses in Eureka and Kalispell.

Smith conspired with her husband to use stolen credit cards taken from the victims’ mail and personally tendered the cards. The investigation found that the stolen mail was dumped along roadways, ditches and other public areas.

Dozens of residents reported the loss of packages, letters, bills, outgoing checks and personal identifying information.

Kullberg later denied that he stole mail or used anyone else’s credit card without permission. When asked why his GPS unit placed him at the scene of the thefts, Kullberg explained he was driving around fighting with Smith in the car.