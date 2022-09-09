Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments

The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits.

The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted for senior citizens over the age of 55. The development includes an exercise room and game room in addition to the units.

“I think this is a perfect example of a great affordable housing project in the community being provided by nonprofit partners,” Councilor Ryan Hunter said during the Sept. 6 council meeting. “I like everything about this project and I’m very excited about it and happy to support it.”

Separately, the council approved the final plat for the first phase of a mixed-use project, which will eventually include more than 600 units on 90 acres in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive.

Dubbed the Spring Creek Park development, the first phase will likely include 65 detached single-family homes and 95 townhomes and rowhouses. Once the entire project is finished, there will be a total of 464 multi-family units and 113 townhomes and rowhouses to be located east of West Springcreek Road.

To address the density, several roadway improvements will be added to the project, including lengthening Two Mile Drive, Three Mile Drive and West Springcreek Road and additional improvements like widening travel lanes and adding bike and pedestrian paths. Additional right-of-way lanes and a roundabout at the intersection of Three Mile Drive and West Springcreek Road will also be added.

All councilors were in support of the project, praising the high density that would add much-need housing inventory to Kalispell.

Additionally, the council approved a resolution to support the city’s submission of federal infrastructure planning grants for the Main Street and U.S. 93 corridor.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets for All and Reconnecting Communities planning grants would help revitalize Main Street and funding would provide improvements to infrastructure laid out in the Downtown Plan, Downtown Urban Renewal Plan, Growth Policy and the 2040 Transportation Plan.

As part of the transportation plan, officials plan to reduce the current four lanes down to three lanes to encourage alternative modes of travel.

“I really like the idea of putting Main Street on a road diet,” Hunter said. “I think it will make Main Street more pedestrian-friendly.” The grant application will be for $650,000 with a 20% match required. The match would come from the city and the Montana Department of Transportation.