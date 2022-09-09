Podcast: A Quiet Park

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

“Using high sensitivity microphones, along with trained ears, we’re kind of the equivalent of wine tasters. We know soundscapes in the same kind of way and can pick up on these subtle things.” ~QPI Wilderness Quiet Park Director Matt Mikkelson

In July, the nonprofit Quiet Parks International (QPI) acknowledged Glacier National Park with its Wilderness Quiet Park award, the first of its kind in North America. The award “reinforces the natural sounds educational efforts the park makes to distinguish the natural soundscape from noise, and the importance of the visitors’ opportunity for that experience.”

Host Micah Drew reported on this award over the last few months, and brings together some excerpted conversations with QPI co-founder Gordon Hempton, Wilderness Quiet Park director Matt Mikkelson, QPI sound recordist Nick McMahon and Quiet! Glacier founder Mary McClelland, who nominated Glacier for the award.

Stick around after the episode to listen to a few minutes of overnight sounds recorded near Kintla Lake, a pristine example of natural, quiet soundscapes.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.