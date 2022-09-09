Tyler Avery Leads Wolfpack to Victory on the Green

ANACONDA – The final round of the 2022 Butte Fairmont Invitational was played on a windy Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda.

The Glacier Wolfpack boys’ golf team held off Butte High for a two-stroke victory over the Bulldogs.

Glacier played consistent golf over the two-day event, carding 319 on Wednesday and 320 on Thursday.

Butte started the day two strokes in back of the Wolfpack. However, the Bulldogs equaled Glacier’s 320 in the second round.

Sentinel finished in third place (334-326-660), five shots ahead of Flathead (325-340-665).

Glacier’s Tyler Avery (74-68-142) made up a three-stroke deficit on Butte’s Jack Prigge and carded a tournament-low 68 to win the boys’ individual gold medal by a stroke.

Prigge (71-72-143) finished 11 strokes ahead of Flathead’s Tyler Williams (75-79-54) and 12 shots ahead of Belgrade’s Jacob Maroney (78-77-155).

On the girls’ side, Belgrade (3922-389-781) extended a four-stroke opening round lead and doubled it to hold off Hellgate (396-393-789) by eight shots.

Butte High (415-399-814) shook off a tough first round to finish in third place, nine shots ahead of Glacier (823) and 25 strokes ahead of Dillon (423-416-839).

Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud (84-86-170) and Glacier’s Chloe Tanner (81-89-170) finished in a first-place tie. However, Stensrud won the tiebreaker.

The pair finished 20 strokes ahead of Belgrade’s Nataly Durham (95-95-190) and Leila Mamangun (93-97-190), and Butte High’s Dylan Bartolleti (94-96-190).

Butte Fairmont Invitational results

Boys’ team finishes

1 Glacier 319-320-639

2 Butte High 321-320-641

3 Sentinel 334-326-660

4 Flathead 325-340-665

5 Belgrade 363-336-699

Boys’ individual final results

1 Tyler Avery Glacier 74-68-142

2 Jack Prigge Butte 71-72-143

3 Tyler Williams Flathead 75-79-154

4 Jacob Maroney Belgrade 78-77-155

5 Brenner Booth Butte High 80-79-159

6 Colin McCarthy Sentinel 78-83-161

7 Hudson Goroski Sentinel 84-78-162

8 Trevor Cunningham Glacier 82-82-164

9 Chase Choquette Butte High 85-80-165

10 Nick Dubois Flathead 85-81-166

11 Dylan Morris Flathead 82-84-166

Girls’ team finishes

1 Belgrade 392-389-781

2 Hellgate 396-393-789

3 Butte High 415-399-814

4 Glacier 399-424-823

5 Dillon 423-416-839

6 Flathead 452-444-896

Girls’ individual finishes

1 Anna Stensrud;Hellgate 84-86-170

2 Chloe Tanner;Glacier 81-89-170

3 Nataly Durham;Belgrade 95-95-190

4 Leila Mamangun;Belgrade 93-97-190

5 Dylan Bartolleti;Butte High 94-96-190

6 Kira Kemph;Dillon 99-97-196

7 Lili Troxel;Belgrade 103-94-197

8 Tatum Nagle;Dillon 103-97-200

9 Landrie Anderson;Sentinel 103-98-201

10 Bella Cory;Hellgate 99-102-201