Market Trends: Single-family Residence New Summer Listings

Let’s look across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence new listings – by city – over the preceding three month summer period (June 1 through August 31), and let’s compare that to the same period for the prior two years (homes listed for prices ranging from $200,000 through $899,999). Quantity bars use the left axis range, while median price-per-foot lines use the right axis range.

Takeaways: nearly $600 per foot, in the smallest (1,000-1,499) range, in Whitefish and Bigfork, while at or above $400 per foot in their next size range. Columbia Falls zig-zagged around $300 per foot in three ranges, while Kalispell kept marching upwards; Polson appears to have been found.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.