Market Trends: Single-family Residence New Summer Listings

Let’s look across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence new listings – by city – over the preceding three month summer period (June 1 through August 31), and let’s compare that to the same period for the prior two years (homes listed for prices ranging from $200,000 through $899,999). Quantity bars use the left axis range, while median price-per-foot lines use the right axis range.
Takeaways: nearly $600 per foot, in the smallest (1,000-1,499) range, in Whitefish and Bigfork, while at or above $400 per foot in their next size range. Columbia Falls zig-zagged around $300 per foot in three ranges, while Kalispell kept marching upwards; Polson appears to have been found.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.