Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 14

Three weeks in and the top schools in all classifications, as expected, are performing well, with undefeated teams taking up the top spots in each classification. This Friday will mark the first of the big match ups in both Class AA and Class A.

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Sentinel (3-0) will put its 24-game win streak on the line when it travels north to face No. 3 Kalispell Glacier (3-0). It’s likely the Spartans’ only major obstacle until plays at Capital on Oct. 14.

All ranked teams in Class A took care of business last week, as did undefeated Columbia Falls.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: No. 3 Lewistown (3-0) is at No. 2 Laurel (3-0) for the class’ first major showdown of the season. Honorable mention: No. 4 Billings Central likely won’t have a cakewalk at Havre (2-1).

The balance of power tilts west with Florence-Carlton and Bigfork at the top, but the toughest conference clearly is the South, with four ranked teams and a near-miss in Whitehall.

Upcoming Class B game of the week: Florence-Carlton, which opened with a triumph over Townsend, will hit the road to face Jefferson. Honorable mention: Speaking of Townsend, the Bulldogs will have their hands full at Manhattan.

The rankings for Sept. 14:

Class AA

Missoula Sentinel (3-0) Capital (3-0) Glacier (3-0) CMR (2-1) Billings West (1-2)

Class A

Hamilton (3-0) Laurel (3-0) Lewistown (3-0) Billings Central (3-0) Polson (3-0)

Class B