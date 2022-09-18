Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.

The Montana Department of Livestock tracks statewide rabies cases. Including Flathead County’s case, there have been 18 confirmed rabies cases in animals this year, with 14 of those cases detected in bats.

After a rabies exposure a person who has not previously been vaccinated for rabies is given a dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG), which provides immediate antibodies. A person then receives shots of the rabies on the day of exposure and then on days three, seven and 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The shot is administered by injection in the arm. For people with a rabies exposure who have previously been vaccinated for rabies or received a pre-exposure vaccination, they will receive only the vaccine, per the CDC. The CDC advises that post exposure prophylaxis, the term for treatment after a potential rabies exposure, should begin as soon as possible after exposure.

Conclusively determining a rabies exposure requires that the animal suspected of carrying the disease is tested. If the animal is unavailable for testing and a person or animal has been bitten, scratched or directly in contact with an animal suspected of having rabies, it’s considered a rabies exposure and treatment needs to be undertaken. The health department noted in its press release that a special concern when it comes to bats and rabies exposure is that a bat bite many not be noticeable. In cases where a bat is found in an area where contact may have occurred undetected, like a bedroom where an adult or child sleeps, the animal should be tested for rabies.

In the case of a bat, the brain and head of the animal must be intact and the carcass should be refrigerated, but not frozen, until it is sent off for testing. The health department will cover the cost of testing for a bat or animal that has had human contact. Additional instructions on how to safely capture a bat for testing can be found on the county health department’s website https://www.flatheadhealth.org/rabies-control/. People can also call the health department’s communicable disease office at 406-751-8117 to discuss potential exposure and proper procedures.

“Unfortunately, this year we have investigated several interactions in which the bats are unavailable for testing. In these cases, we have had to recommend postexposure prophylaxis. We urge residents to be cautious around bats. If you or your pet has had direct contact with a bat, please contact the Health Department to ensure proper handling and testing,” Health Officer Jen Rankosky said in a statement.

Bat activity usually declines in the fall and winter months, but the health department is still responding to the positive case by reminding people not to feed or handle wild animals, especially bats, and for people to teach their children not to touch wild animals or handle bats, even if they are dead. County residents should also be on the lookout for abnormal animal behavior, like seeing skunks and bats during daytime. If someone observes an animal acting out of the ordinary and think it could pose a risk, law enforcement or animal control should be contacted.

Similarly, the health department advises that children should be told to alert an adult if they see or find a bat. People should also ensure their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies, and to bat proof homes be placing screens on all windows, doors and chimneys to prevent the winged animals from entering. Bats can also be prevented from roosting in attics or buildings by covering outside entry points.

In 2022 positive rabies cases in Montana bats have been detected in Yellowstone County (one), Chouteau County (one), Cascade County (two), Park County (two), Gallatin County (one), Ravalli County (four), Missoula County (one), and Lincoln County (one). Additionally, there have been two positive cases in skunks in Powder River County, one positive case in a dog in Big Horn County and one positive case in a cat in Park County.