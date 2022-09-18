Zinke isn’t Interested in Solving Problems 

People in Congress must represent all of us. Their job is to work on the many complex problems that our state and country face. These problems are real. Every day we wake up to new headlines about gun violence, extreme weather conditions, food shortages. These issues demand a serious discussion and debate over what are some possible solutions. Reasonable minds do not need to agree, but they need to talk . Ryan Zinke doesn’t like to debate issues or visit with the opposition. He’s not interested in solving problems that will help Montanans. In Congress, we need someone who will work to find solutions and will focus on real people. Monica Tranel has traveled more than 33,000 miles to meet with Democrats, Republicans and independents. She meets them, not because they agree with her, but because they live here and deserve someone who understands all of us. Monica Tranel is the best candidate for our new western house seat!

Dianne Grove

Whitefish