Sorry to See Skinner Go 

I was sorry to learn from his column in the August 31 Beacon that Dave Skinner will be sheathing his pen as a regular writer. I’ve read “Closing Range” for many years, and it’s always been worth the read. Dave consistently documents what he writes, and his writing style is sharp and clear. I’ve frequently agreed with his point of view. Sometimes he has persuaded me to modify my own thinking. Even when I haven’t agreed with him, I’ve always learned from his logic and direct use of facts.

I’ve come to personally know Dave Skinner over the years, and he is a man of great good humor and deep integrity. These attributes have also been apparent in his writing. He is a top professional and good guy. I will miss his wise words.

Bob Brown

Whitefish