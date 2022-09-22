Best Season-ending Hikes in the Flathead

Fall in the Flathead is a season of transition. If you’re looking for an opportunity to enjoy this year’s color change, consider embarking on one of these local hikes before the snow flies.

Nasukoin Mountain

A fin of maroon shale erupting from a densely wooded zone in the Whitefish Range, Nasukoin Mountain is an eye-catching peak situated near Red Meadow Lake. With intermediate options of Link Lake and Lake Mountain along the trail to the summit, there are plenty of vistas to be enjoyed on this regional classic.

Stahl Peak

Situated inside the Ten Lakes Scenic Area just south of Eureka, Stahl Peak is a treasure. Stahl Peak Lookout is one of the only first-come-first-serve fire lookouts in the area, providing a unique option for those looking to spend a night out.

Stanton Lake

It’s hard to imagine a more rewarding hike in all of the Flathead than Stanton Lake. In less than two miles, hikers are given an iconic view of the northern flank of Mount Grant reflected in the pristine waters of this idyllic alpine lake.

Firebrand Pass

For those looking to spend summer’s waning moments in Glacier National Park, Firebrand Pass is hard to beat. In the first two miles after leaving the trailhead on U.S. Highway 2, keep your eyes peeled for a dense aspen grove on your way to this alpine destination.