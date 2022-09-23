Olney Woman Accused of Shooting

A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the stomach during a disturbance in Olney on Sept. 22, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

After he was shot, the victim was reportedly able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house, where he was eventually transported to Logan Health. His current condition was not released. Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. and identified the suspect as Kay Johnson of Olney.

Johnson was first transported to Logan Health for an evaluation before being interviewed by detectives. She was then booked into the Flathead County Detention Center pending an assault with a weapon charge.

The case is currently under investigation by the FCSO Detective Division, and anyone with any information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.