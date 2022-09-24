Avery, Glacier Boys, Take Second at Western AA golf Divisionals

Butte’s Jack Prigge held on to earn medalist honors in the boys meet with his 4-under score of 71-69-140. He took a four-stroke lead over Tyler Avery of Kalispell into the second round and survived a sparkling performance by Avery, who finished at 75-66-141.

Trevor Cunningham of Glacier took third with a 6-over score of 78-72-150. Brenner Booth of Butte was fourth at 77-74-151.

Butte earned the boys team title with a score of 615. Glacier finished second at 620 and Kalispell Flathead third at 645.

Contributing to the Bulldogs’ team victory were Prigge, Booth, Chase Choquette and Gavin Roesti.

Anna Stensrud finished with a medalist score of 83-76-159 and her Missoula Hellgate golf team took top honors in the Western AA girls divisional meet on Friday at Northern Pines in Kalispell.

Stensrud’s score left her at 13-over for the two-day, 36-hole event. She was not pushed Friday, with Olivia McGreevey of Helena Capital coming in a distant second at 87-88-175. Chloe Tanner of Kalispell Glacier was third at 94-85-179.

Stensrud was happy with the way she was able to play Friday after a challenging Thursday.

“Thursday it was super rainy and wet and cold, but today was super nice and I feel like I hit the ball well,” she said. “My swing is feeling good right now and I’m hoping to keep it up at state next week in Helena.”

Hellgate won by 10 strokes in a field of seven teams at 812. Helena Capital took second at 822. Stensrud, Catlyn Helmer, Bella Cory, Bebban Lawson and Caitlyn Porch all played a role for the Knights over the course of two days.

“I don’t think we’ve had a full team since 2013, so it was really cool,” Stensrud said. “It’s a dynamic we’ve never had before, so to have all five people playing and shooting for a good team score was fun.”