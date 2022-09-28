Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 28

And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena’s Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team.
At least, that’s the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital’s 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena’s 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
The upshot: For the first time, the capital city teams hold down the top two slots in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings. In case you’re wondering, the last time Helena and Capital (5-0) squared off for the state title was … never.
Class AA: No. 2 Helena’s shocker over No. 3 Sentinel (4-1) didn’t jostle the order much, except to vault the Bengals. Previous No. 4 Glacier (3-2) slipped a notch and Great Falls CMR was sent packing after falling to Billings Senior.
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Helena doesn’t have any time to rest on its newly acquired laurels, thanks to a tough trip to the Glacier Wolfpack den Friday night.
Class A: In the land of the haves and have-nots, the haves breezed through their games — again — by margins of 31, 37, 68, and 49 points. No. 5 Columbia Falls (4-0) probably faced the toughest test inasmuch as the Wildcats spent the bye week practicing — against each other.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: The north end of Flathead Lake is the place to be Friday night, when No. 4 Polson’s (5-0) juggernaut offense goes head-to-head with Columbia Falls in a battle of unbeatens.
Class B: The shell game in the state’s wackiest class continued last week, this time shifting in the wake of Townsend’s topping of Jefferson (3-2) for the Elkhorn Trophy. Bigfork (4-0) sits firm at No. 1 after trouncing defending 8-Man champion Thompson Falls 65-6.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: Jefferson will face its fifth consecutive ranked team in No. 8 Big Timber (4-1), which took care of Three Forks 32-14 in its second week in the rankings.
The rankings for Sept. 28:
Class AA
- Capital (5-0)
- Helena (4-1)
- Missoula Sentinel (3-0)
- Glacier (3-1)
- Billings West (3-2)
Class A
- Hamilton (5-0)
- Lewistown (5-0)
- Billings Central (5-0)
- Polson (5-0)
- Columbia Falls (4-0)
Class B
- Bigfork (4-0)
- Townsend (4-1)
- Florence-Carlton (4-1)
- Jefferson (3-2)
- Huntley Project (5-0)
