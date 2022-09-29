Montana’s U.S. House Candidates to Face Off this Week

The three candidates running to represent Montana’s new western U.S. House district will debate 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Montana Tech auditorium in Butte, according to Lee Enterprises, which noted it is hosting the event along with Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio.

Republican Ryan Zinke is a former congressman, former Secretary of the Interior appointed by Trump, and retired U.S. Navy SEAL. Democrat Monica Tranel is a Missoula lawyer, former Olympic rower, and previous candidate for the Public Service Commission. Libertarian John Lamb is a farmer from Norris.

Saturday, Oct. 1, MTN News will host two televised debates starting at 6 p.m. The debate between Tranel and Zinke will be broadcast to audiences in the western district, and the debate among three candidates in the eastern district will broadcast in those markets.

In the eastern district, incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale is the Republican running for office against Democrat and former councilor Penny Ronning and Independent businessman Gary Buchanan.

The MTN News debates will not include Libertarian candidates, Lamb in the west or Sam Rankin in the eastern district.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.