Reasons to Vote for Pam Holmquist for County Commissioner

Pam Holmquist is honest. During her term as county commissioner, Pam has put to use her financial acumen, protected and implemented property rights and made public safety a priority. She lobbied in Washington, D.C. to fund the Kalispell bypass and supported the Evergreen sidewalk project by creating an innovative way to address continued maintenance. Building and repairing roads is a continuing goal. She consistently supports pro-business legislation through testimony and correspondence with our legislators.

Financial ability: She ran a business and was treasurer of organizations which provided experience for managing the county budget ($107 million) which she has done for 11 years with no debt plus an emergency account.

Public Safety: The Sheriff’s Department budget was increased by 15% and plans have been laid to increase the sheriff’s budget as funds permit. She continues to seek additional space for confinement of prisoners. Also, the Sheriff’s Posse has 63 people who donate their time. For example, during the flood on Wagner Lane, the posse kept watch for four days and nights to help people in the flood zone and the fire department in Somers delivering sandbags to keep water out of basements and crawl spaces.

Property Protection: Taxes, vandalism, floods, fire, and water rights are a few of the property problems in Flathead County. Pam developed a relationship with the unpaid Flathead County committees, which do a lot of work in this area. For example, I am on the Planning and Zoning Committee that deals with property rights. She shows up, listens and answers questions. She never plays politics but is dedicated to following the law and preventing people from being taxed out of their homes.

Roads: Keeping roads in shape and safe has been a priority for Pam. Presently there is an excellent staff for summer and winter.

Verdell Jackson lives in Kalispell.