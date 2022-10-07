Mexican Citizen Arrested in Kalispell on Suspicion of Trafficking Fentanyl

A Mexican citizen was arrested in Kalispell after law enforcement seized approximately 12,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm and more than $62,000 in cash from a vehicle in which he was a passenger in.

Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, had an initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto. A criminal complaint filed in the case accuses the defendant of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, Samaniego was trafficking fentanyl in Flathead County from May to October, when law enforcement learned of a possible sizable load of fentanyl that was going to be transported from San Diego to Kalispell for distribution.

The source of the fentanyl was an individual known as “Johnny,” and investigators later learned that he was having large quantities of fentanyl transported to Kalispell for distribution, records state.

On Oct. 4, authorities received information that “Johnny” would be arriving at a location in Kalispell in a black Honda Civic to conduct a drug transaction. Officers located the vehicle in which “Johnny” was identified as the passenger and later identified him as Samaniego, according to documents.

The driver, who owned the vehicle, consented a search of the car and law enforcement found approximately 12,000 blue fentanyl pills under the center console along with a semi-automatic pistol and more than $62,000 in cash.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Samaniego faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.