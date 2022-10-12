Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price.

Takeaways: Quantity spike of July 2020 through March 2021; quantity pull-back May through September 2022 (closer to 2016 levels). Speeds (median days from listing to going under contract) really quickened from February 2021 through June 2022, but recently slowed to January 2021 pace. September median sold price percent of original list: 95%. September 2022 numbers have my attention.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.