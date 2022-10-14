Upper Reaches of Going-to-the-Sun Road Set to Close for Season Oct. 16

Glacier National Park officials on Friday announced the seasonal closure of the Going-to-the-Sun Road’s alpine section, including the eastern route to Logan Pass. Visitors to the park’s east side may still drive 13.5 miles from the St. Mary entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook, beyond which hiker and biker access is permitted.

Visitors accustomed to the luxury of pedaling the Sun Road’s western flank during the park’s brief seasonal window in the spring and fall when the pressure of vehicle congestion lets up will not be able to do so this year due to road construction.

Although the famed alpine highway “typically closes each year on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions,” according to the park’s announcement, access to the Sun Road has been restricted on the park’s west side since Oct. 1 due to ongoing construction as part of the Lake McDonald Utilities Project. The blockade at the four-way intersection at Apgar applies to vehicles, as well as hikers and bikers.

On the east side, however, the Going-to-the-Sun Road has remained open to vehicles from St. Mary to Logan Pass. On Oct. 16 at midnight, the east side’s alpine section will close for the season as well.

For visitors who do bike or hike to Logan Pass from the Jackson Glacier Overlook, potable water and toilets will no longer be available after Oct. 16.

Visitors should also be aware of road crews prepping for winter operations, which include removing guard rails, displays and signs, and installing snow poles along the road closure. Although hiking and biking is permitted from the Jackson Glacier Overlook as far as the hiker/biker closure signs when the road crew is working, “risks include falling ice or rocks and changing weather conditions,” according to the park’s news release.

Closure points are determined by changing road crew activity and conditions. Bicycling is not permitted on snow covered roads.

The Apgar Visitor Center is still accessible and open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 23. Information, Wi-Fi, restrooms, and potable water are available in the Apgar Visitor Center Plaza 24 hours a day.

In the Apgar campground, Loop B will remain accessible and in primitive status until Spring 2023. Campsites are available first-come, first-served. Visit the park’s campground page for additional camping information.

Autumn visitors to Glacier National Park should be prepared for cooler temperatures and are encouraged to prepare for shifting weather conditions with the potential for rain or snow, especially in alpine areas. During the fall season, bear activity increases. Visitors are asked to be mindful of attractant storage requirements and remember that pets are not permitted on trails at any time. Learn more about bear safety on the park’s website.

The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons but will be limited on the west side this year due to construction. Recreation on Going-to-the-Sun Road along Lake McDonald is not permitted for the 2022-2023 winter season due to the utilities project and there will be no access to Lake McDonald Lodge.

For additional information, visit the park’s website.