Fern is an Outstanding Legislature

This month, from Oct. 15 through Nov. 8, the voters of HD 5 could (and should) again choose Dave Fern’s insightful and dedicated leadership. Over many years of observing Dave’s expertise as a public servant, first as a long-standing Whitefish School Board member, and then as our HD 5 Representative, I can vouch for some specific traits that make him an outstanding legislator.

First, he reaches beyond the standard public forums and rallies, seizing additional opportunities to listen and respond to his voting constituency, knocking on hundreds of doors throughout our district to gain an accurate picture of our point of view.

Next, Fern is an avid researcher, compiling facts and logic to support the most beneficial stance on any issue. (Furthermore, he will often supply his colleagues with pertinent information in advance of the discussion.)

Dave also is an expert collaborator, listening carefully to diverse opinions and specific needs of others, finding common ground to construct a path toward a satisfactory solution to the given problem. And Dave has mastered the thoughtfully phrased, insightful question, designed to encourage everyone’s best thinking on the subject at hand.

The above characteristics serve Dave well as he works to address: 1) Our housing issues (including equity and affordability). 2) Property tax fairness. 3) Transportation issues, (specifically, road design and maintenance; pedestrian and bike accommodations). 4) Childcare access and affordability.

Over his past three terms in the House, Dave has devoted himself to better understand these four areas of concern, serving simultaneously on the Local Government Committee, the Transportation Committee, and the Taxation Committee. During the next legislative session, Dave is poised to continue a productive discussion regarding these vital issues.

So, be sure to vote by Nov. 8, and if HD 5 is on your ballot, please support Dave Fern as your legislator!

Ruth Harrison

Whitefish