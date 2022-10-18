Man Arrested Following Shooting in Kalispell

Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting on the city’s east side last night, according to a KPD press release.

Law enforcement responded to the shooting on Oct. 17 at 8:06 p.m. where authorities learned pepper spray was deployed inside a residence off Sixth Avenue EN. The resident of the home told authorities that a man involved in the shooting was struck with a bullet and fled the scene, the release states.

Multiple agencies including the KPD, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Two Bear Air searched for the man with a K9 and drones and found the man today.

To share information about the shooting, call (406) 758-7781.