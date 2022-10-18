fbpx
Crime

Man Arrested Following Shooting in Kalispell

Authorities located a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting in Kalispell following an overnight search

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on Aug. 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting on the city’s east side last night, according to a KPD press release.

Law enforcement responded to the shooting on Oct. 17 at 8:06 p.m. where authorities learned pepper spray was deployed inside a residence off Sixth Avenue EN. The resident of the home told authorities that a man involved in the shooting was struck with a bullet and fled the scene, the release states.

Multiple agencies including the KPD, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Two Bear Air searched for the man with a K9 and drones and found the man today.

To share information about the shooting, call (406) 758-7781.

