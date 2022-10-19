Market Trends: Flathead Quarterly Residential Land Sales

The third quarter 2022 Flathead County residential land sales quantities show a continuing pull-back, from the boom that started in the second half of 2020 (continuing through the third quarter of 2021, when compared to prior years). The near-linear tapering is so striking and extended, that I made a new chart to showcase it.

The standard residential land sales quantities chart shows data by quarter, in clustered columns (each year for the past six years), and the viewer can see trends over six years – so I’ve included it as well in the online Beacon, for those interested.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.