Bukacek is the PSC Commissioner We Need

Good governance is not an easy thing to achieve. It requires hard work, patience, skill, and a spirit of selfless service. When James Brown and I came on board as newly elected Montana Public Service commissioners in early 2021, we found much of the agency in disarray. We immediately set in motion a series of actions to improve the operations, performance, culture, and reputation of the agency.

The Commission reached a major milestone in August when we adopted a formal Strategic Plan with goals, objectives, action plans, and a vision to establish the PSC as a model of good governance as well as the state’s most credible source of information regarding the industries we regulate.

Some of the best characteristics of an ideal commissioner are: 1) a strong work ethic, 2) the ability to objectively study and process complex information, 3) courtesy even when disagreement arises, 4) respect for proper protocols and procedures, 5) fearlessness when it comes to reigning in powerful people and corporations, and 6) a genuine connection with and accountability to the people of Montana.

I am pleased to endorse Dr. Annie Bukacek to fill the District 5 opening on the Montana Public Service Commission because she possesses all these characteristics and more. Her intellectual abilities and work ethic are off the charts, she has a proven track record as a fearless voice for the people, and her training as a medical doctor has honed the type of analytical skills and study habits needed to digest the volumes of complex regulatory data that comes before the commission each week.

Importantly, Annie stands out as the candidate who has been most actively engaging with the commission to learn all about the job. She has observed commission proceedings, studied contested cases, reviewed the Strategic Plan, and dug deep for vital information. She is taking the job seriously and that’s the kind of commissioner we need.

As a current member of the Montana Public Service Commission who knows the job and the agency inside and out, I can honestly say that Dr. Annie Bukacek’s knowledge, intelligence, and work ethic will serve the Commission and the people of Montana well. She’s ready to hit the ground running this winter. Please join me in supporting Dr. Annie Bukacek for election to the Montana PSC.

Jennifer Fielder

Public Service Commissioner