Until recently we had no knowledge about the complex work of the Public Service Commission and now understand why we must elect competent people to serve on the Commission. The PSC regulates the rates of investor owned electric, natural gas, wastewater utilities as well as overseeing the safety of our railroads and intra-state pipelines. It also has some oversight over the transportation industry including garbage trucks, taxis, and limousines. Proper regulation involves competent analysis of the financial expenses and concerns of businesses vs the need of Montana citizens to be protected from potential abuse and profiteering by monopolistic businesses.

For example, NorthWestern Energy has recently applied to the Public Service Commission for a permanent increase of 25.6 percent for electric and 11.1 percent for natural gas. Members of the PSC need a deep background in financial analysis and the energy business to make a decision affecting so many Montana families. Is this really a necessary and fair increase, or not? Competence matters!

Annie Bukacek does not have the business experience or collaborative personality required for the PSC. Annie has been president of the Montana Pro-life Coalition and was on the Flathead County Health Board where she espoused strong anti-regulatory positions that undermined the board. She only seems to favor regulation when it agrees with her political and religious beliefs. If elected to the PSC, a regulatory body, she plans to continue her medical practice while working for PSC two days a week for a full time PSC salary of $110,000.

John Repke has the knowledge and experience to oversee complex organizations regulated by the PSC. He has an MBA, 40 years of corporate finance experience, experience in oil and gas operations, pipeline maintenance and inspection, waste management and has been the CFO of several large and complex companies including ones regulated by state agencies. The business of the PSC requires full time commitment from a highly qualified individual. John Repke is the obvious choice.

Carol and John Santa

Kalispell