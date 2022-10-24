Waterman is Forward Looking

I read with interest Mr. Fuller’s comments from the Kalispell Chamber candidate forum. I quote Mr. Fuller: “Back in the day, there was no shortage of childcare because every child had a mother”

Mr. Fuller appears to be stuck in the past, not in 2022. Thus, to me, Mr. Fullers solution for families where both parents work, and single parent families, is: TOUGH deal with it. Wow, is this the best Mr. Fuller can offer working families?

Do parents need to remain is abusive or loveless relationships to survive Mr. Fullers childcare solution? Is Mr. Fuller’s solution for childcare just to kick single and working families to the curb?

Gosh, I hope not.

For Senate District 4, please vote for forward looking Kyle Waterman. Kyle will work for solutions for all members of our diverse community.

Peter Saunders

Kalispell