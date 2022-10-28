Support Sprunger for House District 7

Over the past eight years, it has been my privilege to represent the people of House District 7 in the Montana House of Representatives. It has been an honor to serve you and to have enjoyed the continued support and confidence of so many in our district.

As my service comes to an end it is important to me to endorse a candidate that I feel will represent this district and its interests going forward. For me, that person must have the experience, energy, character, and vison for the job, and they must put the people of Kalispell first. It must be someone that has a heart for service and isn’t afraid to work with anyone to solve problems, has a conservative approach to governing and who knows Kalispell and the Flathead.

That’s why I am endorsing Courtenay Sprunger to be your next representative for House District 7. Courtenay’s family has a long legacy of service in the Flathead. She has served our community in many roles, including as president of the Kalispell Chamber Board, in numerous service organizations and as a tireless advocate for our valley and its people.

Courtenay has a business on Main Street in Kalispell and a vision to solve tough issues like jobs, public safety, education, infrastructure and housing with an eye towards limiting the size of government while still getting results that matter.

I’m grateful to all of you that have offered me your support, encouragement and advice. I am confident you will find that Courtenay is up to the task of being a champion for you and our community and I’m asking that you vote for her as your next representative. It is my honor to offer her my support and endorsement.

Rep. Frank Garner

R-Kalispell