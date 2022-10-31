Why I’m Voting for Monica Tranel

I have watched all nine painful U.S. House Select Committee January 6th hearings and taken into account the disturbing human and natural events ongoing across our country and around the world. I am amazed that American society produced and elected to high political offices so many people who lack integrity, honesty, loyalty, and accountability as well as fundamental problem-solving skills.

We need representatives who are able to work well with diverse constituents to develop solutions to our problems using factual information, scientific data, informed opinion, and common sense.

Monica Tranel’s conservative Montana upbringing, energy sector experience, skills, abilities, work ethic, and empathy are needed now in Washington D.C.

Ignoring decades-long scientific warnings by continuing to invest in petroleum-based energy sources is not an option when we already are experiencing severe impacts from climate change right now in Montana.

Ryan Zinke’s military background and corporate relationships are not assets our democratic government needs right now while we fight against corporate oligarchy. As a Trump appointee, Zinke supported Donald Trump while he was (briefly) Interior Secretary and has continued to support him in spite of Trump’s looming reckoning for likely sedition and/or treason indictments.

Representative democracy (not dictatorship) is what progressive societal evolution looks like and we ALL need to vote for Monica to preserve it!

Mark Benedict

Bigfork